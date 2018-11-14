Tee Grizzley has shared a new documentary titled Off Parole highlighting the past 30 months in the parole system and the count down to a new chapter of freedom in his life and career.

The documentary follows the release of Tee’s latest project Still My Moment, which dropped last Friday on 300 Entertainment. The project features Chance The Rapper, Quavo, Lil Pump, Bryan Hamilton, YNW Melly, plus production from Helluva, Tay Keith and more. In the doc, Tee details the hurdle being on parole has created in his music career and the shared experience of many facing the same struggle being caught up in the system.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kMqWRtGhOQI&feature=youtu.be