Tekashi is moving and winning cases like he is Teflon. After sidestepping jail in one court case, 6ix9ine escapes jail in another Wednesday (Nov. 14) after pleading guilty to disorderly conduct and landing a deal.

TMZ reports the controversial rapper managed to have a misdemeanor assault charge dropped during the proceedings.

This court case stems from May after he was pulled over and booked for driving on a suspended license. During the arrest, Tekashi was stated to have squeezed the hand of an officer.

TMZ reports the deal made in the court requires for 6ix9ine to stay out of the eyesight of officers for the next year or go straight to jail. That requirement is similar to that of his other court cases. Hopefully, for him, he can find a way to sidestep the trouble, drama, and crime that seems to stalk his every move.