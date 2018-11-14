The Wale and Tami Lahren saga continues.

These two have been beefing on Twitter since January 2017, and the rapper took another opportunity to clap back at the political commentator.

Michelle Obama stirred up some controversy after releasing her instant New York Times bestselling book Becoming. Lahren criticized the former First Lady saying, “Michelle Obama is upset Melania never asked for advice on how to be First Lady,” she wrote. “Michelle, besides ruining school lunches what did you do?”

Wale came through insisting that her problem is just with Black women as a whole. “Just say you threatened by the power of black women and go Tammy,” he wrote, quoting Lahren’s original tweet. “[You] and your zany hijinks won’t prosper today.”

Michelle Obama is upset Melania never asked for advice on how to be First Lady. Michelle, besides ruining school lunches what did you do? — Tomi Lahren (@TomiLahren) November 13, 2018