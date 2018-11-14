On Monday, Nov. 12, we lost comic innovator, Stan Lee at the age of 95. Lee is the co-creator of some of our favorite superheroes such as Spider-Man, The Hulk, Black Panther and many more. Lee’s massive contribution and influence are without question. Upon his death, he has received nothing but praise and tribute to his legacy. Now Marvel has released a tribute to their late fearless leader.

The video honors Stan Lee and his legacy. His work contributed to the joy of millions of Marvel fans throughout the world. He breathed passion into not only his work but his fight and commitment to equality and diversity. The now record-breaking Black Panther was created by both Lee and Jack Kirby in 1966. In the midst of the Civil Rights Movement, Lee committed to Black Panther and created a representation for African Americans within comic books.

In many older Marvel comic books, he would write to the reader in “Stan’s Soapbox.” He would use this column to give his opinion on almost anything, whether it be current events or simply his thoughts. Recently, a piece of his old column resurfaced. In the piece he speaks on racism, saying:

“Bigotry and racism are among the deadliest social ills plaguing the world today. A story without a message… is like a man without a soul.”

We will no longer hear the voice of Stan Lee, but his legacy, creation, and impact will live on forever.