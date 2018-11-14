Six days after returning to prison for failing a court-mandated drug test at his arraignment hearing, Young Thug issued a plead for freedom to a DeKalb County judge for a restitution hearing prior today (Nov. 14).

An Atlanta news station broke the news around noon that Thugger is being discharged from prison. XXL reports that the DeKalb County said the rapper’s $100,000 bond has been re-instated and that he’s allowed to return home, however he hasn’t really been freed yet. They say he could be out as soon as he’s processed.

Watch his emotional plea below:

This news comes a day before Lil Uzi Vert called for a release of “The Snake.”