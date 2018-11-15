Paying attention to your sneaker apps for exclusive online drops can really benefit your shoe obsession — just ask the lucky sneakerheads that got their hands on the coveted Air Jordan 11 “Concord” that Jordan Brand surprisingly dropped on Nike SNKRS today.

The highly-anticipated colorway, which was originally scheduled to be JB’s yearly Air Jordan drop for the holidays, popped up on the app and instantly sold out. This iteration of the fan-favorite release keeps everything in place, sans for the “45” on the heel in replace of the “23” you usually find on these. The colorway, which debuted when Michael Jordan returned from retirement in 1995 rocking a #45 jersey while his legendary #23 jersey hung in the rafters, is truly a classic for all the right reasons. Even though many of us might’ve missed out today, thankfully we’ll have another shot at picking these bad boys up in a few weeks.

Expect the Air Jordan 11 “Concord” to drop officially, in sizes for the entire family, starting December 8 at select Jordan Brand retailers and through Nike SNKRS again. Don’t sleep!