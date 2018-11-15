It’s been relatively quiet on the Azealia Banks front, at least by her stands, but the New York artist is right back at the madness. Banks wasn’t approving of a tweet where someone shined a light on the work that Love and HIp-Hop’s Mariah Lynn has been putting in and tweeted an onslaught of threats and insults. Banks’ Twitter is now suspended.

The original tweet made a comparison of Mariah Lynn and Chicago rapper CupcakKe but managed to get Banks the boot likely over tweets that stated she will punch her rapping counterpart “in her ugly mentally retarded white trash rat nose.”

Lynn and CupcakKe continued their back and forth once Banks was removed. But she will likely find another way to make her presence felt.

It’s crazy how someone could go and say I’m not performing like girl your lucky to even have that opportunity… I wouldn’t of care if it was one min of my song, some didn’t even get an invite like wtf is going on in the world? Be grateful when opportunities present them self. — Mariahlynn (@MariahLynBoss) November 14, 2018