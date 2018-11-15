Bhad Bhabie and Iggy Azalea finally came face-to-face yesterday at Cardi B’s Fashion Nova collection launch party, and things went 0 to 100 real quick.

Bhabie defended her actions in a series of post on her Instagram story. “Bye hoe. Glad u left wit a bag cuz u certainly ain’t making no money from music anymore. It’s simple. Don’t talk all sorts of s–t on the internet n come up to me like u my friend. Some of these hoes like u fake n 2 faced as f–k vbut I’m NOT that b—h.”

The “Black Widow” rapper, who was seemingly unbothered, posted a video of herself laughing and fixing her wet hair. She shared the footage from inside of the venue and asked “What kind of Jerry Springer…? What kind of ‘who’s baby is this’ Dr. Phil ass s–t? Oh, my God. I am a grown-up. I cannot.” In her caption, Azalea wrote, “So the Dr. Phil girl is really upset about me apparently and thought I’d fight a child?! LOL anyway! The fashion Nova party is LIT!”

Its been well noted that Azalea’s clap back game is pretty sturdy. On her way home in her Wraith, she addressed the incident one final time.

“Yo, I’m driving home, so I have to look at the road, but I’ve got a long drive so I want to say this while I can before I forget. I get that this little girl has made a name for herself acting a damn fool on television and online, but I’m a grown-up. I’m not about to waste my energy on that s–t or be fighting a kid in a club. Come on,” Azalea said. “I came to get a check. I left with a check. You left with your bags stuffed over there and you look silly. I’m not going to be scrambling around on the floor for a 15-year-old girl on the internet. I have to laugh. I don’t know. I just think people want clout really bad. Mama, good luck with your career. You’re young. You’re going to look back on this and you’re going to really feel dumb. I just think that s–t’s lame as hell, but maybe it’s ’cause I’m a grown-up. Anyway, goodnight, y’all. I’m going home. I’m tired.”