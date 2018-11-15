Words by: Symone Daniels

With their unapologetic and real way of tackling controversial topics, it’s no surprise that Angela Yee, DJ Envy and Charlamagne Tha God — hosts of the world’s most dangerous morning show, The Breakfast Club — are back for another all-day radiothon, this time using #Change4Change to help benefit PROJECT 375 and their mission to create impactful dialogue around the way we collectively view mental health.

Check out the official press release below for all the details on this monumental partnership:

“The #Change4Change radiothon encourages listeners to donate in support of PROJECT 375, a charity co-founded by NFL wide receiver Brandon Marshall and his wife Michi. Brandon, who after struggling with mental illness himself for years, was diagnosed with borderline personality disorder in 2011. The broadcast fundraiser will also feature interviews with celebrities and representatives from charities that support all forms of mental health issues and awareness, as well as inform listeners how to get involved in their local community efforts. PROJECT 375 offers a number of free community programs and resources addressing mental health such as PROJECT PREVENT, which provides Youth Mental Health First Aid trainings for parents, teachers and anyone working closely with youth; and Mind Over Matter Talks, where members of the organization visit schools to speak with students, principals, community leaders and parents about mental health.”

The Breakfast Club’s #Change4Change radiothon is happening right now, so get involved by donating with the text “change” to 52182, listening to The Breakfast Club via iHeartRadio.com, or by visiting www.BCchange4change.com for a full breakdown of the movement.

Now that’s how you do it for the culture.