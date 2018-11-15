Carolina Panthers’ Cam Newton plans on making his annual “Cam’s Thanksgiving Jam” bigger and better than ever.

Last year, the eclectic Panthers player fed over 800 children at his annual Charlotte-based event, but this year Newton plans on bringing out 1,200 children and their families to celebrate what this holiday season is about.

Besides feeding the community in one of Charlotte’s largest charity events, Cam celebrates Thanksgiving with the attendees, offering them a night of games, music, face painting and balloon artists. Besides that, everyone gets to take home a turkey dinner. Aren’t leftovers what Thanksgiving is all about?

“For this to be important to me and knowing what I mean to so many people in Charlotte, I just want to do right by them. More than just winning football games, but making myself available as a servant,”

Newton said during last year’s event.

With this being the colorful NFL star’s 7th annual Thanksgiving event, consistence has been one of the definitive ways to talk about Cam Newton and him giving back to his community.