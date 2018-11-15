“I’m his favorite type of chick, boujee, bad, and thick/I could buy designer, but this Fashion Nova fit”

Everybody knows Cardi B loves Fashion Nova. Now you can own pieces that are curated specifically by Cardi. You can also get a preview of the collection and its creation via Vogue.

The collection from Cardi B comes equipped with 80-pieces, which debuts tonight with a concert featuring some of the rising women in Hip-Hop alongside the Invasion of Privacy rapper herself. If you think that Cardi’s collection looks a bit retro, that was the intention.

“They are things that I see myself wearing, like in the ’60s and the ’70s,” Cardi shared with Vogue. “I was thinking a lot about what would I wear in the falltime, like we have a lot of jackets, we have a lot dark colors, a lot of mustards, belting, a lot of blues. Nothing so bright. I love bright things but I was like, ‘I don’t think people want to wear a lot of bright s**t in the wintertime.'”

The Cardi B Fashion Nova line is available now at Fashion Nova.