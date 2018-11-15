Words by: Symone Daniels

Chik-fil-A, who is famous for their outstanding customer services and amazing lemonade, will now deliver straight to your door. For those who are busy or for those who don’t particularly like leaving the house to pick up food all of the time, your favorite fast food chicken can now come to you.

The fast-food chain announced a partnership with Doordash to offer delivery at more than 1,000 of its restaurants across America. To honor their partnership with door dash, Chick-Fil-A will give away up to 200,000 free Chick-Fil-A Chicken Sandwiches until November 20, 2018, when placing an order through Door Dash. The giveaway will be available through both the Door Dash website and app with a $5 minimum purchase using the code CFADELIVERY. Deliveries will be made to customers within a 10- minute radius of participating restaurants.

You can read about the full delivery process and details here.

Look at God, won’t he do it?