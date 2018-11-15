As part of the milestone celebration of their landmark debut album, Enter the Wu-Tang (36 Chambers), which was released on November 9th, 1993, Staten Island officially proclaimed that November 9th will henceforth be known as ‘Wu-Tang Clan Day”! The group capped of their 25th anniversary celebration with an unforgettable performance on Good Morning America.

On 10-5-18, Ghostface Killah released a new project and fan favorite, The Lost Tapes, which was entirely produced by Big Ghost and featured guest appearances from Snoop Dogg, E-40, Big Daddy Kane and Sheek Louch and his Wu brethren Raekwon, Masta Killa & Cappadonna among others.

Today, Ghostface announces the Ghost Files, a new Double-Album Remix of The Lost Tapes, featuring 25-tracks in total, with one side remixed entirely by Bronze Nazareth and one side remixed entirely by Agallah.

The Ghost Files Double Album Remix project also includes a new and unreleased track (“N.W.O.”) which features Queensbridge legend and Ghost’s cousin Tragedy Khadafi.

To honor the Wu’s 25th Anniversary and his new remix project, Ghost enlisted Bronze Nazareth to remix “Watch ‘Em Holla” featuring Raekwon, Masta Killa & Cappadonna.

Ghostface Killah’s Ghost Files will be released on 11-30-18.