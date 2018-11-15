Popular Everyday Struggle host, DJ Akademiks is under fire for commenting on 15-year-old Danielle Bregoli aka “Catch Me Outside” aka “Bhad Bhabie” in an extremely inappropriate way. The 27 year old knows better, but still tweeted out this shocking post about the teenager’s breast.

Bhad Bhabie got mad tits for a 15 y/o yo — . (@IamAkademiks) November 15, 2018

Bhabie has been in the public eye for the last two years after making an appearance on The Dr. Phil Show during a troubled teen episode entitled, “I Want To Give Up My Car-Stealing, Knife-Wielding, Twerking 13-Year-Old Daughter Who Tried To Frame Me For A Crime.” On the show, the audience came for the disrespectful child for talking crazy to the adults who were trying to help her. So agitated by their laughter, she snapped with her now infamous catch-phrase, “Cash me ousside how bout dat!”

While people clowned and laughed at her for her accent (and how crazy she was acting), she is the one laughing now… all the way to the bank.

In 2017, her independent single “These Heaux” popped off so bananas that it found itself on the Billboard Hot 100 at number 77. This move made her the youngest female rap artist to debut on the music chart. Shortly after that, Atlantic records signed her to a multi-album deal and positioned her to be the gold selling star she is now. Bhadie has recorded with adult stars such as Kodak Black, Tee Grizzley, Lil Yachty, Rich the Kid, Asian Doll, Ty Dolla Sign, Bella Thorne, YG, Lil Baby and the City Girls, but by no means is she on their age level. To them she is still a kid (fast af), but a kid.

Akademiks jumped out on his own with his post. Can’t wait to see what social media has to say about this one. #RKellyVibes