

The sports world is getting used to LeBron James in the Los Angeles Lakers purple and gold. While the new team is becoming normal, LeBron is continuing to climb into rarified are and passed Wilt Chamberlain to take over the fifth spot on the NBA’s all-time scoring list.

Wednesday’s game for LeBron and the Lake Show was against Damian Lillard and the Portland Trailblazers who were no match for the King as he had one of those legendary nights, tallying 44 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists.

The passing of Wilt occurred in the fourth quarter of the 126-117 win. Now LeBron James, with his 31,425 points, sits behind Michael Jordan who is in fourth place with 32,292 points. He is projected to past MJ this January then would be staring down Lakers legend Kobe Bryant on the list. After the game LeBron spoke on his achievement to ESPN:

“When I’m able to do what I love to do, and do it at this level — and even being mentioned with the greats that have ever played this game — it just always brings me back to my hometown of Akron, [Ohio]. And knowing where I come from, knowing how hard it was to get to this point — it’s just never being in satisfied mode. I give it all to the man above for giving me God-given abilities. I’m taking full advantage of ’em. And then my coaching staff and my teammates throughout these 16 years so far, have gotten me to this point.”

LeBron James and the Lakers will take a trip to Cleveland on Thanksgiving Eve. You can see that game on ESPN as well.