Migos are taking their former business partner to court. The trio of Quavo, Offset and Takeoff have stated the man swindled them out of money from their Yung Rich Nation clothing line and refuses to pay what is owed.

The Blast states court documents show Migos signed in 2015 to be the frontmen of clothing, jewelry and more but were not paid the percentage of the royalties that were originally agreed on, along with stiffing them on the details of accounting. Now knowing the details resulted in the confusion on how much was actually owed to the team.

The lawsuit is a flip of suit issued by Yung Rich Nation from earlier this year, stating the trio did not live up to the agreements of their deal and moved on elsewhere for a merch line. Migos denied and thus countersued.

On the music front, Migos are gearing up for the release of their last solo effort, from Offset, before preparing for Culture III at the top of the year. This week, the trio brought laughs to the Internet when they joined James Corden for a trip on Carpool Karaoke. You can also catch them as a part of the Super Bowl Music Festival in early 2019.