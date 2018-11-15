Sports culture has developed into way more than a pastime for the fellas, with women sometimes being the loudest fans in the stands. The gender-free appeal extends to sportswear especially, with vibrant hues like hot pink being worn by the guys now without any worry of compromising their masculinity. To celebrate how far we’ve come in bringing together the sexes for the sake of sports, New Era collaborated with designer Eric Emanuel for a MLB-inspired sportswear collection that gives us satin headwear and neon apparel.

Marking New Era’s first licensed apparel collaboration in North America, the set includes hoodies, shorts and a Low-Profile 59FIFTY® baseball cap that Emanuel specifically designed to be unisex. Fans of the Los Angeles Dodgers, New York Yankees, Atlanta Braves and Pittsburgh Pirates get the priority for this round, with each team getting an assigned color of gear in blue, hot pink, neon green and orange, respectively. The 100% terry cotton hoodies all have the team logo screen-printed on the front, with Eric Emanuel adding his signature touch with a logo that extends to the Japanese satin headwear as well. Silky smooth!

The limited-edition New Era Cap x Eric Emanuel Collection arrives tomorrow (November 16) via the brand’s online shop. The hats will run you $65 USD, shorts $118 USD and the hoodies retail for $148 USD. Get a look at the full collection below: