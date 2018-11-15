According to TMZ, one of Hip-Hip’s original princesses Kim Porter has passed away.

Most notably known as Sean “P. Diddy” Combs’ longtime girlfriend and the mother of three of his children (Christian, D’Lila Star and Jessie James), she was much more. Porter was an accomplished model, influencer and a doting mother. In addition to being a mother to Christian, D’Lila Star and Jessie James, her first son’s (Quincy) father was R&B legend, Al B. Sure.

According to reports, that law enforcement responded to a call from her home around noon. Dispatch audio reflects that someone reportedly was under cardiac arrest. While it is remains unclear what the cause of her death actually was, many say that she had been suffering from pneumonia.

She will be missed and leaves many family and friends to mourn her. We extend our deepest condolences to her and will continue to pray for her children and family.