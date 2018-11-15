Thousands of people are compelling Maroon 5 to drop out of the Super Bowl Halftime Show.

About a month ago, it was reported that Rihanna declined to perform for the league’s biggest game in support of Colin Kaepernick, the previous 49ers QB who’s in a progressing collusion case with the NFL.

The 31-year-old player filed a grievance against the association in 2017, guaranteeing he was boycotted for his peaceful protest against police brutality. From that point forward, numerous fans, big names, and activists have made a move against the NFL for their treatment of Kaepernick. One of these people is Vic Oyedeji, the man behind the Change.org request for Maroon 5 to drop out of the Super Bowl Halftime Show.

“Maroon 5 has made music over the years featuring artists from all genres, including Rihanna, Cardi B and Kendrick Lamar—all of whom have publicly supported Kaepernick in his decision to protest the violent racism sweeping the United States. Maroon 5 must do the same,” the petition reads. “The band has a chance to stand on the right side of history […] Rihanna, JAY-Z, Amy Schumer, and others have refused to work with the NFL. Maroon 5: Americans look to artists and celebrities as leaders, and you have huge opportunity to use your influence to take a stand.”