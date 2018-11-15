Singer Pink’s husband, Carey Hart is being scrutinized online for posting a photo on his Instagram page of himself and his crew armed with guns and wearing face masks threatening anyone who attempts to loot during the California fires, The former professional motocross competitor and his armed friends stood in front of a makeshift sign that read, “Looters will be shot on site. PDC Posse.”

His caption reads:

It’s unfortunate that some people take advantage of others in a crisis, While the (Malibu) fires have been burning, some locals have been fighting off and defending their property against the fires. There have been sightings of looters breaking in to homes. Well, if you are a looter, think twice if you are heading back into malibu. #DefendYourLand #2ndamendment

Opinions on Twitter were divided as some criticized that stealing shouldn’t lead to losing a life over an item forcing more senseless deaths while others agreed you should be able to protect your belongings according to the law.

Do you think he went overboard or do you agree with Carey Hart’s tactics?