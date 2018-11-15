Snoop Dogg To Be Given Star on Hollywood Walk Of Fame, Celebrates 25th Anniversary Of ‘Doggystyle’ Debut

Next week, West Coast Hip Hop icon Snoop Dogg will be honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk Of Fame to celebrate the 25th Anniversary of his debut album on Death Row Records, Doggystyle.

It has been a quarter century since Dr .Dre’s protegé from Long Beach released his first album, which came on the heels of one the West Coast’s most legendary projects, Dr. Dre’s The Chronic.

Slated for November 19, the ceremony boasts appearances from the likes of Jimmy Kimmel, Quincy Jones and of course Dr. Dre, who will all be in attendance for Snoop’s celebration.

“Snoop Dogg is one of those people who can do anything,”

Ana Martinez, said the producer of the Hollywood Walk of Fame. “He is a man of the ages and we welcome him to our Hollywood Walk of Fame.”