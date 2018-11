[WATCH] ‘Nasir The Film’ Out Now On Mass Appeal / Def Jam Recordings

Hip-hop icon Nas, widely regarded as one of the most influential emcees of all time, releases a short film to accompany his 11th studio album Nasir via Mass Appeal / Def Jam Recordings.

Directed by Rohan Blair-Mangat, the short film touches on the many social issues currently and historically ingrained into his local community of Queens, New York, such as racism and police brutality.

Escobar season continues.

See Nasir here