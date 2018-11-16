50 Cent, Wendy Williams and More React to the Passing of Kim Porter

50 Cent, Wendy Williams and More React to the Passing of Kim Porter

Kim Porter, the mother to three of Diddy’s children: Christian Combs and twin daughters Jessie James and D”Lila Star, has passed today at the age of 47. She was found in her LA home on Thursday, Nov 15. The cause of her death is uncertain, but she had been suffering from flu-like symptoms and possibly pneumonia for the last several weeks. Porter began dating Diddy back in 1994. The two were in an on and off relationship for over a decade, before officially splitting in 2007. She is also the mother to Quincy Brown, from a previous relationship with Al B. Sure!

In addition, the mother of four was a long time model and actress. Many friends, family as well as other celebrities took to Twitter to react to the loss of one of Hip-Hop’s original princesses.

Rest in paradise, Kim Porter. We continue to send our prayers and thoughts to the Combs family at this time of mourning.

R.I.P to Kim Porter, I send my condolences to her friends and family. She was loved and will be missed dearly. I know Puff is hit right now, he loved her for real, soul mate type shit. Chin up puff, Positive vibes only. pic.twitter.com/bck6eDal0M — 50cent (@50cent) November 15, 2018

Model, artist, and mother to four, Kim Porter has reported died at the age of 47. pic.twitter.com/1P11bplcvJ — Karen Civil (@KarenCivil) November 15, 2018

I just heard the sad news about Kim Porter. My condolences to Diddy and Kim's families. Rest In Peace. pic.twitter.com/JkFfk1lDXN — Wendy Williams (@WendyWilliams) November 15, 2018

This is so heartbreaking😥 Lord please give her kids & her whole family strength 😥🙏🏾https://t.co/vJprHqw0ZZ — Missy Elliott (@MissyElliott) November 15, 2018

Wow!! Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family of Kim Porter! Praying for her children 😢 pic.twitter.com/9QuIr2eFwI — xoNecole (@xonecole) November 15, 2018

So sorry to hear about Kim Porter. Only 47. So awful. God bless her beautiful children and her family. This is heartbreaking. — Reagan Gomez (@ReaganGomez) November 15, 2018

I’m trying my best not to put on my tin foil hat over this death of Kim Porter. But my spirit is telling me something ain’t sitting right with this. — Tariq Nasheed (@tariqnasheed) November 15, 2018