Kim Porter, the mother to three of Diddy’s children: Christian Combs and twin daughters Jessie James and D”Lila Star, has passed today at the age of 47. She was found in her LA home on Thursday, Nov 15. The cause of her death is uncertain, but she had been suffering from flu-like symptoms and possibly pneumonia for the last several weeks. Porter began dating Diddy back in 1994. The two were in an on and off relationship for over a decade, before officially splitting in 2007.  She is also the mother to Quincy Brown, from a previous relationship with Al B. Sure!

In addition, the mother of four was a long time model and actress. Many friends, family as well as other celebrities took to Twitter to react to the loss of one of Hip-Hop’s original princesses.

Rest in paradise, Kim Porter. We continue to send our prayers and thoughts to the Combs family at this time of mourning.

 