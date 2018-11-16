Carmelo Anthony is parting ways with the Houston Rockets just 13 games into his tenure with the franchise, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. This makes consecutively failed fits in two playoff organizations for the struggling former All-Star, and what’s next for him is wildly unclear.

Anthony signed with the Rockets for the veteran’s minimum this summer after he was traded by the Oklahoma City Thunder and subsequently waived by the Atlanta Hawks. He immediately accepted a bench role in Houston, but the team’s come out of the gates playing poorly on both sides of the ball poorly with a 5-7 record. Part of the solution, in the Rockets’ eyes, is to get rid of him.

Carmelo Anthony’s brief stop with the Houston Rockets is over, league sources tell ESPN. Anthony will part ways with team, although there are no immediate plans to place 10-time All-Star on waivers. Team announcement is expected before Rockets play Golden State tonight. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) November 15, 2018

The Rockets don’t have plans “to immediately waive Anthony and will continue to allow his representatives to survey the marketplace for a landing spot, which has been an ongoing process in recent days,” ESPN reports.

The hot takes are everywhere, and the consensus viewpoint paints Anthony as a victim of his selfishness. After struggling as a role player in Oklahoma City and Houston, he has been branded a failing, me-oriented player who can’t adjust to the new NBA style of pace and space, ball movement and the elimination of mid-range shots.

Houston is making an awful mistake by making Melo the scapegoat for the slow start. Melo will find a new team soon. Expect the Golden State Warriors and the Boston Celtics to make a play for the former nine-time all-star.