Rap fans won’t soon forget the memory of A$AP Mob founder Steven Rodriguez, respectfully known by his official a.k.a. A$AP Yams, especially now that Yams Day has become a sort of cultural event amongst the new age of loyal Hip-Hop listeners. For 2019, not only is his annual celebration of life back in NYC, but the show will also be accompanied by a handful of merch drops in collaboration with a few major players in the streetwear community.

The first label that will surely gain fanfare is the Champion hoodie and sweatpants set designed by Virgil Abloh’s OFF-WHITE™. Further collabs come in the form of other respectable brands, including Cactus Plant Flea Market, plus additional tribute merch in memory of rapper Fredo Santana who passed away from a fatal seizure one year ago this week (Jan 19). The Mob shows respective love for their fallen brother as well, with A$AP Illz and A$AP Twelvyy both creating collaborative pieces with their brands Disco Inferno and LYBB, respectively. R.I.P. to both of the homies, for sure.

For tickets to Yams Day 2019, going down this Thursday (January 17), head over to TicketMaster right now to cop your seats. Proceeds from the sale of both fallen rap star’s merch will go to their people, with Fredo Santana’s going to his family and Yams’ benefiting the A$AP Foundation started by his sweet-spirited mother, Tatiana Paulino. See the pieces below: