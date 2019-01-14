After cooking up some ready-to-wear steez with the estate of Andy Warhol last summer, both with apparel and underwear alike, Calvin Klein is at it again with another collaborative collection that incorporates some of the deceased art tycoon’s rarest imagery.

The “LANDSCAPES” capsule collection showcases photos that Warhol took in Aspen, Colorado, said to be taken sometime during the 1980s while documenting his stay in the snowy setting in close to 30 diary entries. The photographs of icy mountains and the wildlife able bear the breeze are plastered on the set of pants, tees, crewnecks, hoodies and skirts for the HERSource fam. Also included are a few pieces that simply state Warhol (as with the bomber jacket seen above), proving that his name alone can draw in the fashion elite who’ve praised his works of art for the past three decades since his passing in 1987.

Pick up the Calvin Klein Jeans “LANDSCAPES” collection in collaboration with The Andy Warhol Foundation right now online. See the pieces in detail below:



Images: The Andy Warhol Foundation / Calvin Klein