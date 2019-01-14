After feeding the dad shoe trend with a fresh set of X608 RW1 colorways, New Balance shows some love to the fan-favorite 997H with a handful of vibrant colorways.

The hues at hand are pretty basic in terms of the base — white, grey and black are your options — but the real pops of color come into play within the detailing. Hot pink, orange, red and various shades of blue are just some of the colors dispersed over the choices seen here, which actually tally up to six in total. Each iteration will utilize GCEVA construction, an upper made from suede, mesh and synthetic leather, and a dope unisex appeal that includes four options for men and three for the ladies. Basically, this pack delivers a little something for all NB heads to enjoy, male and female alike.

The New Balance 997H pack refined for 2019 arrives on February 2 for $90 USD at select retailers and online. Check out some of the standouts below:



Source: Sneaker News