It’s just been announced that 15-time Grammy award winner Alicia Keys will host the 61st annual Grammy awards. This is the “Superwoman” singer’s first time as the master of ceremonies.

Expressing her excitement about her hosting gig, Keys said, “I know what it feels like to be on that stage, and I’m going to bring that vibe and energy,” said Keys. “I’m so excited to be the master of ceremonies on the biggest night in music and celebrate the creativity, power, and magic. I’m especially excited for all the incredible women nominated this year! It’s going UP on February 10!”

IT’S OFFICIAL! 15-time GRAMMY winner @AliciaKeys will host the 61st #GRAMMYs, marking her first time as master of ceremonies for Music’s Biggest Night. pic.twitter.com/DsgsYqDNej — Recording Academy / GRAMMYs (@RecordingAcad) January 15, 2019

She’s not the only one excited. Neil Portnow, President/CEO of the Recording Academy, feels the same way. He notes, “A dynamic artist with the rare combination of groundbreaking talent and passion for her craft, Alicia Keys is the perfect choice as host for our show. Throughout her exciting career, I have watched her become a powerful force within the music industry and beyond. As an artist who speaks to the power of music for good, a role model, and a spokesperson for change, we are thrilled to have her on board for what’s sure to be an unforgettable GRAMMY Awards.”

The 61st Grammy awards will broadcast live from the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 10 at 8 PM ET / 5 PM PT on CBS and CBS All Access.