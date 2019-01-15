Will Smith and Martin Lawrence Begin Shooting ‘Bad Boys for Life’ in Atlanta

Will Smith and Martin Lawrence have finally begun shooting Bad Boys for Life in Atlanta on Monday.

Will and Martin, or should we say Mike Lowrey and Marcus Burnett, respectively, reprised their roles at the witty, crime-stopping Miami cops in the Bad Boys third installment.

The original film was released in 1995, and Bad Boys II came out in 2003. Fast forward 25 years later and Bad Boys For Life is getting ready to be released in January 2020.

Both stars are in their 50s but from the looks of the pictures below, they’re still capable of getting on bad once the director yells action.