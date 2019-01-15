Bryshere Y. Gray, of Empire and The New Edition Story, stars in a provocative drama Canal Street that tackles the deep racial divide in Chicago.

The Red Guerrilla Entertainment production, which directed and co-written by Rhyan LaMarr, tells a story about the reasons for the deep-seated divisions within the city of Chicago and the city’s diversity, touching on themes of family, friendship, and forgiveness as reported by Shadow and Act.

After being arrested for the murder of a white classmate, a young black man’s father fights in court for his son’s vindication. Against all odds, they embrace their undying trust in each other and find faith in God.

Explaining the intent of the film, executive producer Keith Mullens says, “When you watch ‘Canal Street’ we pray that it becomes a visual tour guide that launches you on an in depth emotional and spiritual journey. May this story convict and inspire you to take every action necessary to make the world a better place.”

The film debuts on January 18th. The full trailer is below: