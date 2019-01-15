The history of Hip-Hop is a story that cannot be told enough. The history of the culture will only be preserved if it’s passed down to the next generation. Thankfully, Carol Boston Weatherford and Frank Morrison have taken it upon themselves to ensure that the story of hip-hop’s rich history will never be lost will their newest book The Roots of Rap: 16 Bars on the 4 Pillars of Hip-Hop

The Roots of Rap: 16 Bars on the 4 Pillars of Hip-Hop details origins of Hip-Hop that precede DJ Kool Herc and Grandmaster Flash. Kids will learn about how it evolved from folktales, spirituals, and poetry, to the showmanship of James Brown, to the culture of graffiti art and break dancing that formed around the art form and gave birth to the musical artists we know today. Written by award-winning author and poet Carole Boston Weatherford and illustrated by Frank Morrison, Roots of Rap beautifully depicts how hip-hop is a culture and a language that is spoken the whole world ’round. Grammy Award-winning American hip-hop rapper, DJ, and record producer Swizz Beats give the foreword.

Released on this month, Roots of Rap is available on all formats.

Check out the trailer below: