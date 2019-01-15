New Jersey Senator Cory Booker has been dating Rosario Dawson since December, as indicated by Page Six.

The pair were spotted at the Regal Union Square movie theater and dating rumors were sparked since then. More fuel was added to the fire when they were seen on Broadway with her daughter and his niece watching Dear Evan Hanson.

Following a meet-and-greet with the cast after their show, Dawson reportedly sang “I love you” to Booker.

The actress and activist have been involved in the political sphere for a while now. She co-founded the non-profit organization, Voto Latino, which encourages young Latinos to go out and vote and to be more politically engaged. She was arrested twice while protesting. When asked by Variety about her interest in running for office, she responded, “Maybe down the line, long down the line, but not right now.”

Cory Booker has been in politics since 1998. Before making history as the first Black U.S. Senator to represent New Jersey, he became the mayor of Newark in 2006. He has never been married.