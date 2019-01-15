Back in 2013, DMX stormed off the set of Iyanla Vanzant’s Fix My Life. Things escalated very quickly and the rapper told Vanzant “shut the f–k up.” But surprisingly, he wants a re-do, as per Page Six.

“Earl — that’s what I call him — wrote us again,” Vanzant told Page Six. “The last thing I said to [him] was, ‘You will never have the opportunity to speak to me again.’ But that was before I realized that I failed him.”

The troubled rapper is going to be released on January 27th following a 10-month stint for tax evasion. On the infamous episode of Iyanla: Fix My Life a strung out DMX flipped out when his son Xavier approached him about his drug use.

He later told TMZ, “Iyanla set the whole thing up to make me look bad for ratings,” adding, “That lady is toxic … My last words to her were that she can suck my d–k and she still can.”

But it looks like he has a change of heart ahead of the upcoming new season. Vanzant exclusively told Page Six, “I failed him by not following the Holy Spirit to do what I’m supposed to do … I did what [the show’s] production [team] wanted. I had a very clear path for every single guest.”