Drake is set to rake in a few million for his Las Vegas residency.

The Blast reports that Champagne Papi inked a $10 million deal for a residency at the XS Nightclub inside the Wynn Las Vegas. He previously hinted at a residency the last time he performed at the nightclub.

“Vegas! When I came back, I thought it’d be back at T-Mobile Arena or some (stuff),” Drake said during his 30-minute set at the Wynn last Thursday (Jan. 10). “But I’ll be back here at XS all year. You’ll have a lotta chances to see me.”

The news of Drake’s residency comes after the launch of his luxury champagne, Mod Sélection, in partnership with California-based entrepreneur, Brent Hocking. Two years ago, Champagne Papi launched his Virginia Black Whiskey.

Although he hasn’t officially announced the residency himself, the “In My Feelings” rapper posted a picture of his recent performance at the venue with a caption that reads, “New home.”