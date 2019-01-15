It looks like 2019 is gearing up to be one hell of a year for Drake! After earning a reported 79 million on his Aubrey & The Three Migos Tour last year, Drake is still out here securing the bag! The “In My Feelings” rapper hinted at what could possibly be a Las Vegas residency during his performance last week at the XS Club in Las Vegas.
He then took to Instagram to share a photo of him performing with the caption, “new home.” According to The Las Vegas Review-Journal, sources have reported that Drake has agreed to 12 shows over two years at the Las Vegas Strip nightclub.
Would you be down to see Drake in Sin City?
