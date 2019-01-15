Future is scheduled to drop his forthcoming album, The WZRD, on Friday, January 18. This will be Atlanta’s seventh album to date and previewed the album by releasing the singles “Jumpin on a Jet” and “Crushed” as a taste of what is to come.

Keeping the fan’s interest high, Future revealed his tracklist from the album that will be 20 tracks long and features Young Thug, Gunna, and Travis Scott.

The project is available for pre-order now and is preceded by the documentary of the same name. You can peep the visual below along with the tracklist. See you on Future Friday.

Peep the 20 track tracklist below.