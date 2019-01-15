Kandi Burruss and Tamar Braxton Will Be Joining the Cast of ‘Celebrity Big Brother’

Kandi Burruss and Tamar Braxton Will Be Joining the Cast of ‘Celebrity Big Brother’

Real Housewives Star Kandi Burruss and R&B singer Tamar Braxton will be joining the upcoming season of Celebrity Big Brother. The reality stars will be joining actor Joey Lawrence, Mean Girls star Jonathan Bennett, former NFL running back Ricky Williams, and former White House Commutations Director Anthony Scaramucci.

In a promo that aired Sunday, Scaramucci was the big surprise. According to The Hollywood Reporter, this isn’t the first time Celebrity Big Brother has reached out to Scaramucci. Last season Julie Chen Moonves who will return as host this season said that “We formally asked him and he turned it down. But now he will see the attention Omarosa got.”

One thing that is for sure, this season of Big Brother is gearing up to be nothing less than amazing. Celebrity Big Brother will air for 13 episodes leading up to its season finale on February 13.