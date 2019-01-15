Katelyn Ohashi’s Perfect 10 Score Should Have Been Scored Higher According to UCLA and Social Media

UCLA’s Katelyn Ohashi dropped pure fire on Saturday night with a perfect 10 gymnastics routine that had absolutely everything. With a huge smile on her face, 21-year-old Ohashi wowed judges with a flurry of flips and dance moves in her routine at the Collegiate Challenge in Anaheim, California.

The UCLA senior, who was an internet sensation last year for her Jackson-inspired performance, danced this time to the King of Pop’s “The Way You Make Me Feel,” The Jackson 5’s “I Want You Back” and Earth, Wind and Fire’s “September.”

UCLA took to Twitter to let the world know 10 wasn’t enough for Ohashi.

A 🔟 isn't enough for this floor routine by @katelyn_ohashi. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/pqUzl7AlUA — UCLA Gymnastics (@uclagymnastics) January 13, 2019

Since UCLA uploaded the video early Sunday it’s been viewed over 15 million times. This performance wasn’t the first time Ohashi had the most fun on the mat or performed to Michael Jackson either.