Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are welcoming their fourth bundle of joy this new year.

The reality star appeared on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen alongside her sisters, Khloe and Kourtney to confirm that she and Kanye West are expecting a boy.

“It’s out there,” Kim told the host, according to the Hollywood Reporter. “I got drunk at our Christmas Eve party and I told some people. I can’t remember who I told.”

As far as the due date she kept it vague and said he’ll be arriving “sometime soon.” Reports that the couple was expecting via surrogate broke at the top of the year.

Chicago, who was also delivered by a surrogate, turns one today. They also have North, 5, and Saint, 3.