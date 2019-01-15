It’s quite apparent that the women of today are taking a stance across all platforms — standing up for equality, pushing back against abuse in any capacity and taking the leadership role in male-dominated areas have all become societal norms for the ladies. We see this strength especially within the entertainment industry, particularly in times like the #MeToo movement that’s taken over Hollywood and the fight to #MuteRKelly that’s recently transcended into the music industry. Louis Vuitton taps women from both respective industries for its latest Pre-Fall 2019 campaign, and the fresh faces featured range from a leading lady on HBO and Oscar-nominated starlets all the way to a new age R&B sensation and even the new Tomb Raider.

Print-heavy pieces, billowing layers and a range of cut-and-sew apparel that feature cross-pattern construction are some of the highlights in this set. Floral is clearly the ongoing theme, and makes its way in the form of peacoats, bags and of course the fly dresses that LV is known for creating. Overall, these pieces are a fit for any fashionista, especially those that look up to style icons like alt-R&B siren Kelela, Alicia Vikander a.k.a. the new Lara Croft, Thai actress Urassaya Sperbund, Chinese starlet Zhong Chuxi, Dark Phoenix — er, we mean Sophie Turner! — SMILF co-star Samara Weaving, Oscar-nominated actress Ruth Negga, Pose actress Indya Moore representing for the trans & Latinx communities, American Honey star Riley Keough, multi award-winning actress Michelle Williams, Cannes Film Festival darling Léa Seydoux, Spider-Man: Homecoming leading lady Laura Harrier, Yellowstone actress Kelsey Asbille, veteran Hollywood starlet Jennifer Connelly, J-horror queen Doona Bae, former teen queen Chloë Grace Moretz and Westworld beauty Thandie Newton.

The Louis Vuitton Pre-Fall 2019 collection will drop soon online and at LV retailers. See all the women featured in the campaign below:



Images: Collier Schorr / Louis Vuitton