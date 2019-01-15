It has been announced that Meek Mill will join James Mcavoy on Saturday Night Live performance on January 26.

This will be the Philly native’s first appearance on the show. With his recent album, Championships, that is topping the Billboard charts, there is nothing can go wrong for Meek at the moment. He released the visual to the “Intro” of the album a few weeks back and there are talks that he and Drake will be doing a video to the track “Going Bad” but time will tell when that will be released.

There is currently no word on what songs will be on his setlist, or if there will be a surprise, you will have to tune in and see. Check out the show announcement below.