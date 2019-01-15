Things are getting more and more interesting a week following the premiere of the Surviving R. Kelly docuseries. Many people who have collaborated with the disgraced singer in the past have joined the #MuteRKelly movement, meanwhile, others assured that they been hopped on the wave decades ago when his pedophilia was made public knowledge.

JAY-Z was one of the people who opted to not participate in the documentary for whatever reason. According to an unearthed 2002 interview with Wendy Williams and Nas, Hov seen a “14-year-old girl come in the studio sit on R. Kelly’s lap” during the production of the Best of Both Worlds. Wendy agreed to say that anyone who has worked with him witnessed disgusting acts of sexual misconduct.

Dame Dash recently made headlines for claiming he was allegedly against his former artist collaborating with R. Kelly because of the nature of the relationship between his late fiance, Aaliyah, and Kells.

“I remember having the conversation with Aaliyah. And I was like ‘Yo, tell me what happened.’ And she was like ‘uh.’ She just couldn’t,” Dame said. “What you think I felt? I’m human, bro. I had to look the other way. All these years. Publicly, that man did a record with that n*gga that raped my girl, that he liked as well. But no one said nothing.”