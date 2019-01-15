Pittsburgh Steelers All-Pro wide receiver Antonio Brown didn’t like the way his season ended and could be looking for a fresh start somewhere else. According to Bookmaker (H/T Bleacher Report), the San Francisco 49ers are the favorites to land Brown with odds of +200 (bet $100 to win $200). The New York Jets are next at +500, followed by the Oakland Raiders with odds of +600.

The ongoing conflict between Brown and the Steelers resulted in his benching for the final game of the 2018 season, a must-win for Pittsburgh against the Cincinnati Bengals. Brown had reportedly become “frustrated” and gotten into arguments with his quarterback, Ben Roethlisberger. Sources within the organization say that Roethlisberger would also take shots at Brown during team meetings.

During Monday’s appearance on 95.7 The Game, 49ers legend Jerry Rice said he spoke with Brown on FaceTime, and relayed the following message: “He wants to come here really bad.”

Jerry Rice says Antonio Brown wants to play for the 49ers "really badly." How does he know? The two FaceTimed, of course https://t.co/HBYz0iwnyk (via @MaioccoNBCS) pic.twitter.com/3e5FLqowG8 — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) January 14, 2019

Teams around the league are likely hoping that the rift between Brown and the Steelers has become too deep to repair. Franchises that struggled in 2018, including the New York Jets and Oakland Raiders, may be eyeing the wide receiver as a boost to their rosters. Even playoff teams like the Dallas Cowboys are seemingly in on the seven-time Pro Bowler.