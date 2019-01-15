The Converse Chuck 70 has easily become a fan-favorite, especially based off the past iterations we’ve seen in collaboration with OFF-WHITE™, Fear Of God and Carhartt WIP amongst others. However, we’ve never seen a brand tackle the classic silhouette with the boldness and overall willingness to “go there” quite like this new iteration by way of Melbourne-based lifestyle imprint Perks and Mini.

The brand, known simply as P.A.M. to its loyal consumers for almost two decades, was founded by married designing duo Misha Hollenbach and Shauna Toohey. In the time since, they’ve established the brand as one of the prime influencers when it comes to streetwear overseas and stateside alike. The “Mutation” version of the Chuck 70 seen here is constructed with a full outer shroud — think of it like a coat for your kicks. The PrimaLoft fabrication provides thermal protection to the inner canvas upper, and can be zipped and unzipped for a variety of ways to rock if you can truly pull these off. Actually, the navy blue colorway might be the only basic thing about these, which offers a balance between everyday footwear and a style that’s daring enough without crossing the line of being labeled as kitsch.

In addition to a Chuck 70, the P.A.M. x Converse “Mutation” capsule collection will also include apparel in the form of T-Shirts, a bomber jacket with matching quilted effect, tracksuits and hoodies to round things out. Get the full set at Converse.com, PerksAndMini.com and select retailers starting January 19. More pics below: