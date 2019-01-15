When you are invited to the White House to celebrate winning the national football championship, you would expect to be treated to some of the finest cuisines the White House has to offer right? However, this was not the case for the Clemson Tiger football team who were instead treated to a fest of fast food, which included more than 300 burgers from McDonald’s and Wendy’s as well as pizza and fries. President Trump in his usually braggadocious manner went as far as to gloat about paying for the meal himself due to the partial government shutdown.

“We ordered American fast food, paid for by me. Lots of hamburgers, lots of pizza.” He continued, “We have some very large people that like eating so I think we’re going to have a little fun.”

Spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders also added a large amount of the White House residence has been affected by the shutdown “so the president is personally paying for the event to be catered with some of everyone’s fast food.”

This government shutdown is now being considered the longest in US history. President Trump has suggested he may declare a national emergency to bypass Congress to get funding to build a border wall. Hundreds of thousands of federal workers missed their first full paychecks last week.