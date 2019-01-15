The Pussycat Dolls are the latest artists attempting to disassociate themselves with R. Kelly in wake of the Surviving R. Kelly docuseries.

TMZ reports that Interscope is pulling strings to get their Pied Piper-assisted single, “Out of This Club,” pulled from all streaming platforms.

The record which was also produced by Kelly was released in 2008 with mixed reviews. One music critic said it was “standard sex you up fare (you wouldn’t expect anything less from Kelly, would you?)”

The Pussycat Dolls are jumping on board the #MuteRKelly movement alongside Lady Gaga, Celine Dion, Chance The Rapper, Nick Cannon, and B2K.

Ciara is also in the process of taking “Promise” offline, but as previously reported, the “I Admit” singer’s streams spiked ever since Lifetime released the documentary that exposed disgusting sexual abuse allegations against the disgraced singer.