On her hit Facebook show Red Table Talk, Jada Pinkett-Smith sat down with Lisa Van Allen, one of the several R. Kelly accusers featured in the Lifetime’s Surviving R. Kelly docuseries. Along with co-hosts daughter Willow Smith and her mother Adrienne, they discussed the accounts that were given in the provocative docuseries.

Jada noted that everyone is “complicit” because for over 25 years allegations of sexual abuse, misconduct, and pedophilia were levied against Kelly but most still supported him and his music. She even pointed out that one of Kelly’s signature songs, “I Believe I Can Fly,” was essentially the background music for her husband Will Smith, as he was skydiving over the Grand Canyon to celebrate his 50th birthday in September 2018.

Willow observed, “What made me start crying was I had listened to Aaliyah and had known about R. Kelly and listened to his music when I was super young. I had an inkling that he was slightly sus.”

Lisa Van Allen spoke of how Kelly was controlling and a master manipulator. She said, “When he first told me he had never had a threesome, I felt like I needed to do that for him because we were together, and I was living with him, and I did it. And then he wanted another one and another one. That’s when it was like, ‘Uh oh.’”

