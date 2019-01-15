Reebok brought back the ’90s flare with its throwback-inspired Aztrek campaign last season, which even saw Jay Versace and Shaq pairing up for the one time. Now, they’ve centered in on the year 1992 in specific to resurrect the Bolton silhouette for a proper 2019 re-release.

‘Bok is starting the rollout on a light note, giving us two initial colorways to choose from. The “Red Rush” actually features more blue than anything, and the “Magenta Pop” looks like it should’ve been called, well, “red rush,” but overall both iterations are fresh takes on a classic running shoe. Both feature crisp white mesh/nylon uppers that are balanced out with off-white caging, in addition to a Hy-Lite midsole and Hexalite cushioning for the most comfortable fit. As retro runners are the ultimate wave right now, these are sure to slide in comfortably with the class of kicks currently on the market right now.

The Reebok Bolton returns beginning January 24 for 99€ ($113 USD) at select European Reebok retailers like SNKRS. See both colorway options below:



Source: Sneaker News

Images: Sneakers.Fr