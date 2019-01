Rob Kardashian Says Alexis Skyy Is His ‘WCW’ After Her Fight With Blac Chyna

Rob Kardashian Says Alexis Skyy Is His ‘WCW’ After Her Fight With Blac Chyna

So Rob IS the man of the Kardashian house?!

Only two days after Blac Chyna got into a catfight with social media maven Alexis Skyy, her ex, Rob Kardashian, decided it was time to shoot his shot.

After Alexis posted a sexy flick on Instagram, Rob admitted he’s been crushing on her.

Last week, the two women got in a fight at a private party in Los Angeles. Alexis, who has appeared on Love & Hip Hop, claimed that Rob’s ex threw a drink at her.