Serena Williams Returns to the Australian Open With Another Amazing Fashion Statement

Only a few people can make a grand entrance to a Tennis tournament like Serena Williams. At the Australian Open on Monday night, the tennis legend didn’t disappoint, debuting an incredible new look: a mint-green Nike leotard-type number with fishnet tights.

Following the match, Williams opened up about the Nike leotard, which they had designed “really far in advance.” In the off-season, Williams said she’s been working “really, really hard … to be incredibly fit and incredibly ready,” adding that, with this look, Nike wanted “to make an incredibly strong, powerful statement for moms that are trying to get back and get fit.”

When asked if she had a name for her new look, she jokingly replied, the “Serena-tard.”

A lot of people were digging the look including Williams’ husband, Alexis Ohanian.

👀 I'm here for the romper. https://t.co/D53YzdDkcZ — Alexis Ohanian Sr. 🚀 (@alexisohanian) January 15, 2019

Serena famously wore a black tutu at the 2018 US Open, mixing in a mauve version as well. She also wore a black catsuit at the French Open, which sparked controversy when the tournament boss criticized the outfit. As for her play on the court, Williams crushed good friend and neighbor Tatjana Maria 6-0 6-2 in 49 minutes.

This match marked Williams’ first time at the Australian Open since she gave birth to daughter Alexis Olympia.